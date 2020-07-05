Thomas C. Heeter, 78, of Punxsutawney, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Altoona Hospital.
He was born Aug. 22, 1941, to Ethel Heeter in Punxsutawney.
Tom was a member of Saint Cosmas and Damian Roman Catholic Church, Punxsutawney. He retired as a salesman from Kromer's Dairy. Tom enjoyed hunting, gardening and spending time with his family and grandchildren. Tom was raised by his late aunt and uncle Betty and Bill Hinkle, whom he greatly respected. He considered Betty and Bill's children as his own brothers and sisters. Tom felt blessed to have the Hinkle family in his life.
He is survived by his wife, Esther "Betsy" Heeter, Punxsutawney; two daughters, Kelly J. Yanelli and husband Emmanuel, Ohio, and Kathy A. Ginsburg and husband Howard, Pittsburgh; four grandchildren, Sara Yanelli, Henry Ginsburg, Gianna Yanelli and Lauren Ginsburg; and special cousins Dennis Hinkle, Paula Corbin, Betsy Manners, Mary Pat Hinkle and Jane Capella.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Ethel Farrell, and his aunt and uncle, Betty and Bill Hinkle.
A private funeral mass was celebrated at Saints Cosmas and Damian Roman Catholic Church, with Msgr. Riccardo as celebrant. Interment was in Calvary Cemetery.
The McCabe Funeral Home Inc. of Punxsutawney has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, www.stjude.org
, or Saints Cosmas and Damian Roman Catholic Church, 616 W. Mahoning St., Punxsutawney, PA 15767
