Thomas J. Burleigh Sr., 67, of Punxsutawney, passed unexpectedly on March 6, 2019, at Forbes Hospital in Monroeville, Pa.



Tom was born on April 6, 1951, a son of the late Elizabeth (Hall) and Kay Burleigh.



Tom was a 1969 Youngsville High School graduate, where he excelled in football, basketball and track and field. He furthered his education at Edinboro University, graduating with a degree in elementary education.



After graduation, Tom worked in many different fields. He spent more than 35 years in the real estate industry as a realtor and real estate appraiser. Tom was the owner of Burleigh Appraisals. He loved his job and never considered it work. He always commented that he got paid for being "nosey."



In addition to his work, Tom had many passions throughout his life. He has been a Pittsburgh Steelers season ticket holder since 2003. He could be heard many Sunday afternoons cheering on the black and gold. He loved hunting, playing with his grandchildren, making others laugh, feeding the deer, photography, cookies and golfing.



Tom spent his life connecting with others, and this was his greatest strength. He made friends everywhere he went, and his warmth was palpable. He was an empathetic man, whose compassion for others was endless. Tom, T-Pa, the Bull, will be greatly missed.



Tom is survived by his loving wife, Marty Sawyer Burleigh of Punxsutawney; his adoring children, Thomas J. Burleigh Jr. and wife Stephanie of Phoenixville, Katie L. Baker and husband Matt of Schwenksville, Emily Conrad and husband Josh of Punxsutawney and Jeff Dean of Punxsutawney; and his eight grandchildren, Lyla, Thomas, Allie, Hank, Luke, Owen, Miles and Henry. His grandchildren were his greatest joys and the light of his life. Tom is also survived by his loving sister Nancy Burleigh of Alexandria, Virginia, and his faithful Schnauzers Tess and Maddie.



In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his brother and best friend, Kay William "Bill" Burleigh.



Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at the Deeley Funeral Home, Punxsutawney. A eulogy will be held around 6 p.m.



Interment will be in Warren County Memorial Park, Warren, Pa.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Tom's honor would be appreciated at the Clarion Area Football Boosters or the Punxsutawney Groundhog Little League.



Online condolences may be made at www.deeleyfuneralhome.com. Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019