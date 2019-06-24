|
|
Thomas (Tom) J. Gomola, age 65, of Margate, Florida, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019.
Tom was born April 4, 1954, in Punxsutawney, to parents Rose and Cornelius. Tom was married to Candie on Aug. 9, 2000.
Tom graduated from Punxsutawney Area High School in 1972. He had a career as a heavy equipment mechanic and worked for Ring Power Crane. Tom had a passion for classic cars and Harley-Davidson motorcycles. He also enjoyed camping.
Tom is survived by his wife, Candie; his mum, Rose; son Tom Gomola Jr. (Nikki); daughters Sherry Gomola and Jenny Lloyd; stepdaughters Tiffani (Tony) Gerber, Trisha (Shane) Page and Tara (Matt) Page; siblings Bob, Bill, Patty and Jerry; grandchildren Odessa, Brady, Bryce, Harper, Shannon, Stephen, Madison, Nova, Kage, Sade, Payr, Kord, Kane, Mitchell, Brayden, Lucas and Seth; and great-grandchildren Grayson, Ashton and one on the way.
A memorial service for Tom will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019, from 6 to 9 p.m. at The New Anchor Inn, 466 Harmony Rd., Punxsutawney, PA 15767, in the main banquet room.
The eulogy will be at 7:30 p.m.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on June 25, 2019