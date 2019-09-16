|
Thomas Joseph Costanzo, 70, of (Markton) Punxsutawney, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at home.
He was born on Nov. 25, 1948, in Punxsutawney, a son of the late Thomas Joseph Costanzo and Jennie Ann (Gammello) Costanzo.
Tom was Catholic by faith.
Following graduation, Tom worked and put himself through some college at Gannon University and Penn State, studying chemistry and mathematics.
He worked as a maintenance man on apartment complexes in Clarion for many years. He was handy and could repair most anything.
Tom was a Penn State fanatic; he loved to watch the games and was a die-hard Joe Paterno fan. He also liked watching other sports, particularly basketball. He was a fantastic cook and loved to share his feast with his friends.
James Brown was his music of choice, and it could be heard pouring from the stereo at Tom's home at times. He loved his dogs that have gone before him, and still shared his home with his cat, Leon, who misses him dearly. He recently spent time researching his father's military career and was working to catalog memories and photos.
Tom is survived by three siblings, Timothy Edward Costanzo of Punxsutawney, Janice Valdisera and husband Victor of La Plata, Maryland, and Jennifer Druzisky of Pittsburgh; two nieces, Maria Valdisera, and Kelly Hanon; one nephew, Matthew Druzisky; two great-nieces; and one great-nephew.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
There will be no visitation. Arrangements are entrusted to Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Saints Cosmas and Damian Catholic Church, celebrated by Monsignor Joseph Riccardo.
His ashes will be interred next to his family at Calvary Cemetery, Punxsutawney.
Memorial donations may be made in Tom's memory to a local animal shelter.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Sept. 17, 2019