Thomas Lee Gourley, 68, formerly of Punxsutawney, passed away peacefully at home with his family in Jeannette.
He was born in Punxsutawney, on Feb. 26, 1951, one of 14 children of Donald Grant Gourley and Henrietta (Kanouff) Gourley.
Tom was the husband of Judy Eileen (Huber) Gourley. She preceded him in death in August of 2000.
He worked for many, many years in window manufacturing at Seasonal, which later became Thermalgard in Punxsutawney.
His enjoyments were spending many hours talking with his grandson John, being outdoors and watching NASCAR. He previously enjoyed hunting and helping on the family farm.
He is survived by two children, Tracy Keller and husband Bradley of Jeannette, and Daniel Gourley of Greensburg; one grandson, John Keller of Jeannette; seven sisters, Donna Whitesell and husband Lyle of Trade City, Martha Painter and husband Gene of Glen Campbell, Linda Passmore and husband Gary of Indiana, and Judy Gourley, Debbie Gourley, Robin Gourley and Pam Gourley all of Punxsutawney; five brothers, Bill Gourley and wife Cathy of Youngsville, and John Gourley and wife Lisa, Bob Gourley, Larry Gourley, and Dave Gourley, all of Punxsutawney; sister in-law Lela Gourley of Hamilton; and numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and -nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Judy, and his brother, Ronald Gourley.
A memorial service, officiated by Pastor Russ Crouthamel, be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Dec. 3 to Dec. 13, 2019