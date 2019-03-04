Dr. Thomas P. Wehrle, 65, of Elizabeth Township, left this earthy world on March 4, 2019, surrounded by family, love and laughter.

Born in Punxsutawney, Tom will join his loving parents, Paul E. and Margaret (Harper) Wehrle, along with his siblings, Maureen (Leon) Boughner, Paula Squashic, Kathy Kitchen and Rick Wehrle in heaven.

He leaves his Clarion sweetheart, Patricia (Limberg) Wehrle, his best friend and wife of 43 years, to continue spoiling their five grandchildren, Chloe, Gia, Isabel, Aurora and Gavin.

He enjoyed a life full of adventures with Pat, and their loving marriage set an example for his daughters. His "Wehrle Girls," Erin (Mike) Golebiewski, Trisha (Tom) Goodge and Stephanie (Rob) Davies, will affectionately carry on his life lessons, advice and laughter with their families.

A devoted husband, father, and "Papa," Tom will be remembered for his wonderful sense of humor and dedication to his family. He was a man of many hobbies and thrived on making people laugh. This outdoorsman enjoyed helping others. He loved his dental career, opening his practice in 1986, The Thomas P. Wehrle family practice in Monongahela, continuing to work until his retirement in 2013. He was a member of the Monongahela Rotary Club for 29 years, where he served as past president.

Tom is deeply loved and will be sadly missed by his immediate family, nieces, nephews, brother-in-law, sister-in-law and friends. His laugh added so much life and joy to those around him.

Tom's family asks that you spend time with your loved ones, do something you love, and brush your teeth: That's what Tom would have wished for you.

Friends and family will gather to celebrate Tom's life on Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Marshall Marra Funeral Home, 216 Chess St., Monongahela, where services will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Eric Dennis officiating. Interment will follow in Round Hill Cemetery, Elizabeth.