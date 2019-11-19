|
Thomas Randal "Randy" Redding, 60, of Punxsutawney, died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Punxsutawney Area Hospital.
He was born July 31, 1959, in Punxsutawney, a son of the late Thomas Frederick and Judith B. (Spencer) Redding.
He was a graduate of Punxsutawney Area High School.
Randy worked construction and crew transportation of workers for the railroad.
His enjoyments were watching the Steelers, and he had a fondness for Snoopy figurines and collectibles.
He is survived by four children, Jessica Fairbanks of Punxsutawney, Jodi Redding and husband Ken Orf of Rochester Mills, Shelby Mack and husband Ian of Coral, and James "Jamie" Randal Redding of Indiana; six grandchildren, Alyssa Fairbanks, Madison, Gage and Bentley Orf, and Emmett and Carmine Mack; one brother, Brian Redding and wife Mary Ann of Walston; two sisters, Denise Geist and husband Rick of Punxsuatwney, and Jill Carey of Punxsutawney.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and niece Lisa Ball.
There will be no visitation. Arrangements have been entrusted to Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney.
Online condolences may be made at www.shumakerfh.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Nov. 20, 2019