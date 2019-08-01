Home

Timothy C. Siverling


1965 - 2019
Timothy C. Siverling, 54, passed away at Penn Highlands DuBois on July 31, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born Jan. 1, 1965, in Punxsutawney, the son of the late Guy R. Siverling, Sr. and Geraldine L. Siverling who survives. He was married on Sept. 27, 1998, to the love of his life, Zina D. Hinderliter, who also survives.
He served in the United States Army and received an honorable discharge. He enjoyed working in his garage, hunting, fishing and especially spending time with his family.
He was predeceased by his brother, Phillip Siverling of Punxsutawney, and his sister, Alice Hogg of Renova.
Surviving relatives include his brother, Guy Siverling, Jr. (Tracy) of Summerville. Also surviving are four children, Nathan Siverling and fiancee Katelyn Clark, daughter Natasha Siverling, daughter Amber Barnoff (Dale) and son Kie Brown (April). In addition, he is survived by six grandchildren, Treven and Caisen Barnoff, Zander Vitarelli, Amelia Siverling, and Bryson and Brayleigh Brown.
Funeral services are under the care and direction of the Richard L. Fait Funeral Home in Punxsutawney. There will be a public visitation on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Fait Funeral Home. Friends are also welcome to a graveside service at St. John's Cemetery on Rt. 536, Grange, on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at noon.
Memorial donations can be made to Hahne Cancer Center at Penn Highlands DuBois.
Online condolences to the family can be entered on the funeral home's website at www.faitfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Aug. 2, 2019
