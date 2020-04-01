|
Timothy Roy Johnson, 54, of Punxsutawney, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Punxsutawney Area Hospital.
He was born in Warren, Ohio, on Dec. 27, 1965, a son of the late Harold J. Johnson and Elizabeth "Betty" Gale (Miller) Johnson.
Tim was a 1985 graduate of Punxsutawney Area High School.
He worked at Punxsy Medical Supply for over 15 years. The customers were always his priority, and he would do everything he could for them.
He had an incredibly kind heart and was charitable to many causes; he would give his last dollar to someone in need.
Spending time with his family was his favorite thing to do; he loved being part of his nieces' and nephews' lives and enjoyed watching them grow up.
In addition to being with family, taking road trips, going to Highland Games in Ligonier and shooting guns were some of the things he liked the most. He was an avid comic book collector and has gathered a nice collection over the years.
He is survived by one brother, Mitchell Johnson and wife Arlene; one sister, Holly Howard and husband Scott; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no visitation. A private family service will be held in the future. Arrangements are entrusted to Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney.
Memorial donations may be made in Tim's memory to the or directly to his family to defray funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be made at www.shumakerfh.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Apr. 2, 2020