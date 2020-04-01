Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shumaker Funeral Home Inc
115 E Union St
Punxsutawney, PA 15767
(814) 938-5421
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy Roy Johnson


1965 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Timothy Roy Johnson Obituary
Timothy Roy Johnson, 54, of Punxsutawney, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Punxsutawney Area Hospital.

He was born in Warren, Ohio, on Dec. 27, 1965, a son of the late Harold J. Johnson and Elizabeth "Betty" Gale (Miller) Johnson.

Tim was a 1985 graduate of Punxsutawney Area High School.

He worked at Punxsy Medical Supply for over 15 years. The customers were always his priority, and he would do everything he could for them.

He had an incredibly kind heart and was charitable to many causes; he would give his last dollar to someone in need.

Spending time with his family was his favorite thing to do; he loved being part of his nieces' and nephews' lives and enjoyed watching them grow up.

In addition to being with family, taking road trips, going to Highland Games in Ligonier and shooting guns were some of the things he liked the most. He was an avid comic book collector and has gathered a nice collection over the years.

He is survived by one brother, Mitchell Johnson and wife Arlene; one sister, Holly Howard and husband Scott; and several nieces and nephews.

There will be no visitation. A private family service will be held in the future. Arrangements are entrusted to Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney.

Memorial donations may be made in Tim's memory to the or directly to his family to defray funeral expenses.

Online condolences may be made at www.shumakerfh.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Timothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -