Trudell V. Rhodes, 96, of Rossiter, passed away Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at home with her family by her side.
Trudell was born Nov. 3, 1922, in East Salem, to the late Rev. William Tobias and Oma (Smeal) Tobias.
She was a member of the Valley Chapel United Methodist Church in Juneau. She was also a lifetime member of the Red Hat Society, American Legion Ladies Auxiliary and the VFW.
She truly loved children and was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She enjoyed baking sugar cookies and pies and doing word search puzzles.
She is survived by her children, Patricia McNutt and husband Donald of Baxter, Sandra Rhodes of Rossiter, Robert Rhodes and wife Kathy of Fort Worth, Texas, and William Rhodes and wife Joan of Colonial Heights, Virginia; eight grandchildren, Donald McNutt and wife Becky, Michael McNutt and wife Angie, Stephanie and Jennifer Rhodes, Cassandra Barnes and husband Michael, William Rhodes and wife Nici, Jacob Rhodes and Mackenzie Barnhart and husband Joshua; eight great-grandchildren, Isabella McNutt, Connor McNutt, Loreley Barnes, Skylar Rhodes and Mercedes, Aurora, Octavia and Everlee Barnhart; two brothers, Dale Tobias and wife Barb of Shreveport, Louisiana, and William Tobias, Jr. of Brookville; two sisters, Lydia Barker of Texas and Joyce Vargulish and husband George of Latrobe; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert J. Rhodes, Jr. and an infant daughter, Judith Lynn along with five sisters, Erma Vantassel-Miller, Alverda Miller, Vivian Confer, Geraldine Hoffer and Dolly Dorsey.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at the McCabe Funeral home in Punxsutawney. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at Valley Chapel United Methodist Church in Juneau with Pastor Janet Chiplis and Rev. Donald Brauer officiating.
Interment in Lakelawn Memorial Park is private for family.
