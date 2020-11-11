Vernon Dale Winebark, 87, of Rossiter, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Pittsburgh.
He was born Dec. 3,1932 to James A. Winebark and E. Ruth Winebark (Stiver) in Indiana.
Vernon was an attendee of the Ernest Bible Church. He graduated from Marion Center High School and Williamsport Community College for Welding. He was a United States Army Veteran and was stationed in West Germany in the 1950's. Vernon was retired from Youngstown Steel Door and Barr Mine Repair. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting and fishing throughout the US and Canada. He also enjoyed gardening. Vernon was active in remembering Veterans by placing flags on gravesites around his home in Canoe Township. He had a kind spirit and also enjoyed transporting his Amish friends to appointments as needed.
He is survived by two nephews, Phillip (Rebecca) of Woodburn, Oregon and David (Kathryn) Lowmaster of Hannibal, New York, niece by marriage Diana Lowmaster of Indiana and a close friend Sarah Hosack, Smicksburg.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Vivian and husband James E. Lowmaster, niece Judy and husband Joe Holiday and nephews Paul Lowmaster and Steven Lowmaster.
Friends will be received on Friday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the McCabe Funeral Home Inc., 114 Maple Ave. Punxsutawney, PA. A funeral service will be celebrated on Saturday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Masks must be worn.
Burial will take place at Mahoning Union Cemetery, Marchand.
