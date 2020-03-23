|
Victoria Lynn Shick, 70, of Punxsutawney, passed away peacefully at UPMC Altoona Hospital on Friday, March 20, 2020.
She is survived by her father, Arthur Shick. She is also survived by her children, Robert (Cindy) Weaver, Sherri (Mike) Burkett, Shellee Miller and Lori Miller, as well as four grandchildren, Matthew Weaver, Katie Weaver, Jesse Burkett and Sam Burkett.
Victoria is additionally survived by her best friend Peggy Burkett and her beloved dog, Lily.
Victoria was pre-deceased by her mother, Betty Hilliard, her adoptive father, Robert Shick and her granddaughter, Grace Burkett.
She enjoyed spending her free time with her family, her grandchildren and her dog, Lily.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Richard L. Fait Funeral Home in Punxsutawney.
Victoria's funeral services will be private at the request of the family.
Condolence messages to the family can be made on the Fait Funeral Home website at www.faitfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Mar. 24, 2020