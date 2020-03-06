|
Vincent Keith Haney, 74, of Punxsutawney, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, at his home.
He was born in 1946 to Vincent Leo and Ethel Mae (Vadasy) Haney in Punxsutawney.
Keith was Methodist by faith and attended gospel concerts with his sister. Keith graduated from Punxsutawney Area High School. He was a retired union carpenter, certified logger and a member of the Punxsutawney Eagles Club.
Keith enjoyed collecting and working on antique cars, collecting antiques and having a beer with his friends. Keith took much pride in working on his new residence in a place he called Haneyville.
He is survived by his daughter, Sherri L. Haney, Tampa, Florida; three brothers and a sister, William Haney, New Mexico, Brian Haney and wife Linda, Indiana, Pa., Jeffrey Haney and wife Diane, Youngstown, Ohio, and Beverly Davis, Punxsutawney; and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and special friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant son, Vincent Keith Haney.
Friends will be received on Saturday, March 7, 2020, from 2 until the time of the service at 4 p.m. at the McCabe Funeral Home, 114 Maple Ave., Punxsutawney, PA 15767.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Mar. 7, 2020