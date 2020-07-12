Virgil Shaffer, 81, of Rossiter, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, at AristaCare in Hillsdale.
He was one of 15 children of the late Levi and Ethel (Dehart) Shaffer. He was born with his twin sister, Virginia Shaffer, on Sept. 26, 1938, in Rossiter.
Mr. Shaffer attended the Church of the Resurrection Catholic Church in Rossiter.
He worked at Loree Footwear many years ago, as a custodian at Punxsutawney Area Hospital for nearly 14 years and last at Havrilla's Personal Care Home in Rossiter.
Virgil loved to talk to everyone; he was friendly and outgoing and made friends easily. He enjoyed collecting religious statues, planting and tending to his flowers at home and displaying solar lights.
He was a social member of the Rossiter American Legion.
He is survived by two brothers, Gordon Shaffer and wife Gloria of Rossiter and John Richard Shaffer of Rossiter.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his twin sister, Virginia; three other sisters, Dorothy Shaffer, Donna Humble and Gwendolyn Shaddock; and eight brothers, Marlin, Mahlon, James, Lorne, Robert, Donald, Harry and Levi Shaffer Jr.
There will be no visitation. The arrangements have been entrusted to Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney. His ashes will be interred next to his sister, Virginia, at Union Hill Cemetery, Rossiter.
Online condolences may be made at www.shumakerfh.com.