McCabe Funeral Home
114 Maple Ave
Punxsutawney, PA 15767
(814) 938-0400
Virginia Hicks


1921 - 2019
Virginia Hicks Obituary
Virginia Hicks, 98, of Punxsutawney, passed away Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at Punxsutawney Area Hospital.
Virginia was born May 28, 1921, in Punxsutawney. She was the last of 18 brothers and sisters.
She was a faithful member of the Christian Missionary Alliance Church in Punxsutawney.
Virginia loved to be with her good friends and especially her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
She is survived by one daughter, Joyce Gergley and husband Mike of Glassport; 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; one daughter-in-law, Regina Hicks of Punxsutawney; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Merle Hicks, and two sons, Harold States and Arthur Hicks.
At Mrs. Hicks' request, there will be no viewing. A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Christian Missionary Alliance Church in Punxsutawney.
Arrangements are under the direction of the McCabe Funeral Home in Punxsutawney.
Online condolences may be made at mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019
