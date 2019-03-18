Walter P. Fairman, 88, of Punxsutawney, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Mulberry Square Elder Care & Rehabilitation Center.

He was born Dec. 3, 1930, in Punxsutawney, to the late Michael and Mary (Soltis) Fairman.

Walt was a U.S. Army veteran, having served during the Korean War. He was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Byzantine Church. He was assistant manager at A&P supermarket for many years before retiring. He was an excellent golfer and loved to go hunting with his nephews.

He is survived by his brother, Stephen Fairman of Punxsutawney, and several beloved nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Margaret Sakash and Helen Fairman; sister-in-law Anna Fairman; brother-in-law Mike Sakash; and a nephew, Bob Fairman.

Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at the McCabe Funeral Home in Punxsutawney, where a Parastas will be held at 4:30 p.m.

A Panichida service will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at the funeral home, followed by Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. at Ss. Peter & Paul Byzantine Church, with Rev. Fr. Vasil Kadar as celebrant. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019