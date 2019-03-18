Home

POWERED BY

Services
McCabe Funeral Home
114 Maple Ave
Punxsutawney, PA 15767
(814) 938-0400
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Fairman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter P. Fairman


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Walter P. Fairman Obituary
Walter P. Fairman, 88, of Punxsutawney, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Mulberry Square Elder Care & Rehabilitation Center.
He was born Dec. 3, 1930, in Punxsutawney, to the late Michael and Mary (Soltis) Fairman.
Walt was a U.S. Army veteran, having served during the Korean War. He was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Byzantine Church. He was assistant manager at A&P supermarket for many years before retiring. He was an excellent golfer and loved to go hunting with his nephews.
He is survived by his brother, Stephen Fairman of Punxsutawney, and several beloved nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Margaret Sakash and Helen Fairman; sister-in-law Anna Fairman; brother-in-law Mike Sakash; and a nephew, Bob Fairman.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at the McCabe Funeral Home in Punxsutawney, where a Parastas will be held at 4:30 p.m.
A Panichida service will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at the funeral home, followed by Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. at Ss. Peter & Paul Byzantine Church, with Rev. Fr. Vasil Kadar as celebrant. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
Donations may be made to the . Online condolences may be made at mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now