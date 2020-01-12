|
Warren Dale Pifer, 85, of Reynoldsville, Henderson Township, passed away quietly at the Punxsutawney Area Hospital, surrounded by his family, on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020.
Mr. Pifer was born in Henderson Township on Feb. 17, 1934, the only child of the late Luther Lewis and Bessie Arveda (Shepler) Pifer.
He married his wife of 62 years, Donna Lorena (Dinger) Pifer, on Aug. 17, 1957. Donna survives and resides in Henderson Township.
Mr. Pifer was a 1952 graduate of the Sykesville High School and worked as a self-employed dairy farmer on the family farm, which began as his grandfather's farm over 125 years ago and continues in operation today.
Warren was a member of the Paradise Community United Church of Christ. He was a strong and gentle man of great internal strength and compassion who was dedicated to his church, his family and his farm. He held a pleasant presence in his family, exuding optimism and an unwavering devotion to God, which guided him in both his family life and as a dairy farmer.
Mr. Pifer is survived by his wife, Donna, of 62 years, and his three children and their spouses, Mark (Michelle) Pifer of Reynoldsville, Janice (Doug) Blinn of Tarentum and Carol (Larry) Shields of Summerville. Warren is also survived by a number of grandchildren, Jenalee Shields and fiancé Corey Smith, Julie Shields, Hannah Blinn, Sarah Blinn and Nathanael, Andrew and Benjamin Pifer.
Warren was preceded in death by his parents, Luther and Bessie Pifer, and a grandson, Clinton Easton Shields.
Friends will be received on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., in Big Run, and on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Paradise Community United Church of Christ where a funeral service will be held immediately after visitation beginning at 3 p.m., officiated by Pastor Audra Ferguson.
Mr. Pifer will be interred at the Paradise Lutheran Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Mr. Pifer's memory can be made to the Paradise Community United Church of Christ, or the Paradise Cemetery Association. Online condolences may be made at www.shumakerfh.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Jan. 13, 2020