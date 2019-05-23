Wendell Frederick, 83, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 23, 2019, surrounded by his family in his final days.

Wendell Frederick was born in Smicksburg, on July 30, 1935, to Willis W. and Esther S. (Davis) Frederick.

Family was the pivotal essence of Wendell's life. He was proud and honored to be the patriarch, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather to his large family. He has been a major presence in the lives of his children and grandchildren.

Wendell was a lifelong resident of Smicksburg. He was a member of the Smicksburg United Methodist Church. Wendell retired from the Brockville Telephone Company after 30 years of service. He loved flea markets, hunting, camping and spending time with his people.

He will be supremely missed by his wife and best friend of 65 years, Shirley (Gibson) Frederick; their children, Sherwood "Woody" Frederick and wife Felicia of Dyersburg, Tennessee, and Esther Fisher and husband Dennis of Smicksburg; son-in-law Brady Schrecongost and wife Karen of Dayton; grandchildren Jonathan Frederick, Crystal Lydic, Deseray Fisher, Karina Fisher, Heather Frederick, Jason Frederick and wife Emily, Ashley "Nici" Gullett and husband Jamison, Donald Schrecongost and wife, Jennifer, Elizabeth Boyer and husband Mark, Wendy Fisher and fiancée Nathan, and Katrina Amick and husband Kyle; great-grandchildren Nathan, Kathrine, Garrett, Shelby, Lexie, Maddie, Anna, Ellie, Michael, Natalee, Aubree, Zachary, Jrue, Myles and DeAngelo; sisters Blanche Frederick of Rural Valley and Annie Frederick; and many adoring nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his step-mother, Grace (Umbaugh) Frederick; a daughter, Karina Schrecongost; two brothers, Warren "Slim" Frederick and James Frederick; and a sister, Betty Meyer Good.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at the Bauer Bly Funeral Home, Inc., 125 E. Main St., Dayton.

Additional visitation will be from noon until time of services at 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 26, 2019, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Dennis Howard officiating.

Interment will be in the Georgeville Cemetery, in South Mahoning Township.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer Bly Funeral Home, Inc. To send a condolence to Wendell's family or view a video tribute honoring his life, visit www.bauerfuneral.com. Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on May 24, 2019