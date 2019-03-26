Wendy Ann (Bearfield) Miller, 63, of Brookville, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019, at home from a lengthy illness.

Wendy was born in DuBois on July 31, 1955. She was married to Jerry Miller of Brookville in November 2014; he survives.

She went to DuBois Area Schools and graduated from Vo-Tech in 1973. She was previously employed by National Record Mart and Way Office Supplies. She was most recently employed with Penn Highlands. She enjoyed gardening, reading, shopping and being with her dogs.

She is survived by two daughters, Denielle Brumbaugh and Carlee Hendricks, both of Luthersburg; her mother, Betty Lou Bearfield of Luthersburg; one brother, Bill (Sandy) Bearfield of DuBois; a stepson, Justin (Jen) Miller of Sigel; four step-grandchildren; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, William Bearfield; a nephew, William Crater; and her grandparents.

There will be no viewing or services. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad St., Summerville, PA 15864. Family and friends may send online condolences, light a memorial candle and obtain additional information at www.furlongfuneralhome.com. Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary