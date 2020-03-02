|
|
Wendy L. Hibbert, age 54, of DuBois, died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at her home as the result of injuries sustained from a fire in her home.
Born on April 20, 1965, in Punxsutawney, she was the daughter of Ronald L. Crosswaite and Linda Marshall. Her mother survives and lives in DuBois. Her father preceded her in death.
Wendy made her home with Louis Corona.
She had worked in management at Spherion, Inc. Wendy loved to decorate and work around her house and loved to attend plays at the Reitz Theater. Most of all, she loved raising her two boys.
Wendy is survived by her two sons, Thomas R. Hibbert, III and Gunner Hibbert, both of DuBois; one sister, Bridget Ann Knepper of DuBois; and one niece, Hayley N. Knepper, also of DuBois.
Visitation and funeral services were held last week at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.
Burial was in Reynoldsville Cemetery.
Although flowers are appreciated, memorial contributions can be made to any family member.
Online condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhomecom.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Mar. 3, 2020