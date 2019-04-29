Wilbur (Wil) R. Mackin Jr., age 83, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019.

Wil attended all 12 years and graduated from the Richland Township school system. He then attended the Johnstown Center of the University of Pittsburgh before completing his degree at the Pittsburgh campus. He taught at Marion Center Schools for four years before moving to Cleveland, Ohio, and joining the Federal Housing Administration (now known as HUD) as a trainee. He served in the Cleveland, Cincinnati, Nashville and St. Louis field offices. His service also included three years on the Headquarters staff in Washington, D.C. and a year and a half on assignment to the Tennessee Housing Authority in Nashville, Tennessee. He retired in 1998.

In retirement, Wil was very active at the Donelson Senior Center. Having always enjoyed photography, he found new joy in learning how to frame and teaching others the same skill.

He is survived by his brother, Ken Mackin (Karen) of Cleveland, Ohio; daughters Tina Merryman and Renee Mackin (Angie); grandchild Sarah Oldham; and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbur (Wib) and Naomi Mackin; his brother, Barry Jay; and his wife of 42 years, Dorothy May Mackin (Dot).

Wil will be laid to rest and reunited with Dot at the Hermitage Memorial Gardens in Tennessee on Tuesday, April 30, 2019.