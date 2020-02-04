|
|
Wilda Kathleen Rizor, 84, formerly from Claysville and Punxsutawney, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Herrin Hospital, Herrin, Illoinois.
She was born April 13, 1935, in Claysville, the daughter of Albert and Orpha Pattison of Claysville.
Wilda was the mother of two daughters, Sandy Davis (John Hermans) of Fort Pierce, Florida, and Donna (Joe) Helman of Punxsutawney, and one son, Joe (Claudia) of Benton, Illinois. She had five grandchildren, Amanda and Tommy Helman, Brad Dorsey and Scott and Robb Rizor; six great-grandchildren, Kassidy and Kenzie Rizor, Hayley Rizor and Gunnor Tierney and Jack and Reagan Hall; and one sister, who survives, Mildred (Don) McAfoose of Worthington.
The funeral service will be at Young's Funeral Home of Claysville, with visitation on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., the time of the service, with burial to follow at the Claysville Cemetery.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Feb. 5, 2020