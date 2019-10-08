|
William Carl Ruth, 68, of Rossiter, passed away on Oct. 5, 2019, at home.
Carl was born in Punxsutawney to Carl Bud Ruth and Marion Louise (Douthitt) Ruth on Oct. 23, 1950. He went to high school at the Punxsutawney Area High School and graduated in 1968.
He went on to serve in the U.S. Army (1969-1972) and opened Ruth's Auto Repair in 1987, successfully serving his community for 32 years. He was a Banks Township supervisor for 10 years. He enjoyed driving his Harley and spending time with his biker buddies.
Carl is survived by his significant other, Joline Fleming of Rossiter; his brother, Dennis Douthitt of Mahaffey; his sister, Etta (husband Mark) Frampton of Clymer; his nieces, Holly (husband Scott and family) Merritts of Mahaffey and Sara Weaver (husband Dan and family); Joline's children, Michael Fleming (wife Heather and family) and Tonya Fleming, all of Rossiter; and special friends Randy Weaver of Rossiter and Dee Deyarmin of Glen Campbell.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Marion; his son, Carl Thomas Ruth of Rossiter; and his nephew, Gary Douthitt of Mahaffey.
A memorial service/celebration of life will be held at the Rossiter American Legion in Rossiter from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019