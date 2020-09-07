1/1
William D. "Bill" Ward
1937 - 2020
William D. "Bill" Ward, 83, of Punxsutawney, died Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Punxsutawney Area Hospital.
He was born Aug. 9, 1937, in Punxsutawney, a son of the late Flossie A. (Depp) and Clarence E. Ward.
He served in the United States Navy as a Second Class Petty Officer from 1955 to 1959.
Bill was first married to Linda (Kramer) Ward, who preceded him in death in 1974. He then married Aleene M. Pifer on Sept. 27, 1975.
He was a graduate of Punxsutawney High School and a member of the Presbyterian Church of Punxsutawney. Bill was also a former member of the Punxsutawney Eagles and the Army and Navy Club. He was the owner and operator of East End Laundromat for over 40 years.
Bill enjoyed working around his house, gardening, and going to dirt track and NASCAR races. He reconditioned many antique items, including old washing machines, and he collected antique wooden washing machines.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, son William D. Ward, Jr. of Kittanning, daughter Carollee Miloser and husband John of Hillsdale, and son David E. Ward and wife Andrea of Erie; eight grandchildren, Jason R. Sylva and wife Tara, Hunter M. Ward, Brookelyn T. Pilker and husband Evan, Bryant A. Miloser, Rebekah N. Miloser, Nathaniel R. Ward, Elaina G. Ward, and Julia D. Ward; one great-grandson, Atlas T. Sylva; and two sisters, Dorothy Stofer of Bowling Green, Kentucky, and Marilyn J. Douthit of Punxsutawney.
In addition to his first wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Noelle Miloser, and a sister, Florence Ward.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at the Deeley Funeral Home, Punxsutawney.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at the funeral home, officiated by Pastor Chris Enoch.
Interment will be in Lakelawn Memorial Park, Reynoldsville.
Memorial contributions may be made, in memory of Mr. Ward, to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be made at www.deeleyfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Sep. 7 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Deeley Funeral Home - Punxsutawney
SEP
9
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Deeley Funeral Home - Punxsutawney
SEP
10
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Deeley Funeral Home - Punxsutawney
September 7, 2020
We all love you dad and miss you so much. You made such an impact on my life and everyone's life who you came in contact with throughout your life. Because of you, I am who I am today. I will pass onto my children what you have shown and tought me over the years...from being kind, courteous and giving to everyone and ask nothing in return....to being thankful for every day you are alive and get to experience everything that God has blessed humanity with on Earth. Don't ever take for granted the simplest things in everyday life such as our senses, friendship and family.

Thank you God for blessing my family and I with such a wonderful role model and dad.

See you someday in heaven dad.

Dave
David Ward
Son
