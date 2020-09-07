We all love you dad and miss you so much. You made such an impact on my life and everyone's life who you came in contact with throughout your life. Because of you, I am who I am today. I will pass onto my children what you have shown and tought me over the years...from being kind, courteous and giving to everyone and ask nothing in return....to being thankful for every day you are alive and get to experience everything that God has blessed humanity with on Earth. Don't ever take for granted the simplest things in everyday life such as our senses, friendship and family.



Thank you God for blessing my family and I with such a wonderful role model and dad.



See you someday in heaven dad.



Dave

David Ward

Son