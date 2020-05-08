William E. "Bill" Defelice
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William "Bill" E. DeFelice Sr., 70, of Punxsutawney, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at his home.

He was born on Oct. 21, 1949 to Carmen "Pete" and Sylvia (Carzelli) DeFelice in Punxsutawney; they preceded him death.  

He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Linda (Riley).

Bill, upon graduating in 1967 from Punxsutawney Area High School, served as a Specialist in the United States Army until 1971.

After his service, he spent the majority of his career operating heavy equipment for road construction, while also holding a number of roles within the lumber industry. 

His passions were spending time with his wife and family, woodworking, camping, motorcycle rides and playing music, especially the banjo.
   
He is survived by a son, Will and wife Kerry DeFelice of Punxsutawney; a step son, Eric and wife Candi Steele of Lincoln, Nebraska; two grandchildren, Austin DeFelice and fiance Riley Copenhaver and Steve DeFelice; and one great-grandchild, Cooper Defelice, all of Punxsutawney; and two sisters, Janet and husband Don Accomando of McArthur, California, and Becky Hetrick of Pittsburgh.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, visitation services are private.  

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Mahoning Hills Social Center, 19298 Rt. 119 North, Punxsutawney, PA 15767.

The McCabe Funeral Home Inc. of Punxsutawney has been entrusted with the arrangements. To share a memory or leave an online condolence, log on to www.mccabewaldronfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from May 8 to May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Visitation
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McCabe Funeral Home
114 Maple Ave
Punxsutawney, PA 15767
(814) 938-0400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
May 9, 2020
Deepest sympathies from the officers & members of John W. Jenks Lodge No. 534, F&A Masons, to Brother Bill's family at his passing.
Richard Ingham
Friend
May 9, 2020
Deepest sympathies from the officers & members of John W. Jenks Lodge No. 534, F&AM, to Brother Bill's family at his passing.
Richard Ingham
Friend
May 9, 2020
Bill was a good guy - always greeted you with a smile. His enthusiasm came through in everything he said and did. I haven't seen him since shortly before he left for the service, but I remember him very clearly - a fellow member of the Class of '67. I have missed him.
anthony trimble
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved