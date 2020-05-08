William "Bill" E. DeFelice Sr., 70, of Punxsutawney, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at his home.
He was born on Oct. 21, 1949 to Carmen "Pete" and Sylvia (Carzelli) DeFelice in Punxsutawney; they preceded him death.
He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Linda (Riley).
Bill, upon graduating in 1967 from Punxsutawney Area High School, served as a Specialist in the United States Army until 1971.
After his service, he spent the majority of his career operating heavy equipment for road construction, while also holding a number of roles within the lumber industry.
His passions were spending time with his wife and family, woodworking, camping, motorcycle rides and playing music, especially the banjo.
He is survived by a son, Will and wife Kerry DeFelice of Punxsutawney; a step son, Eric and wife Candi Steele of Lincoln, Nebraska; two grandchildren, Austin DeFelice and fiance Riley Copenhaver and Steve DeFelice; and one great-grandchild, Cooper Defelice, all of Punxsutawney; and two sisters, Janet and husband Don Accomando of McArthur, California, and Becky Hetrick of Pittsburgh.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, visitation services are private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Mahoning Hills Social Center, 19298 Rt. 119 North, Punxsutawney, PA 15767.
The McCabe Funeral Home Inc. of Punxsutawney has been entrusted with the arrangements. To share a memory or leave an online condolence, log on to www.mccabewaldronfh.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from May 8 to May 9, 2020.