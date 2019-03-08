Home

Shumaker Funeral Home Inc
William Edward Bovich


1927 - 2019
William Edward Bovich Obituary
William Edward Bovich, 91, of Punxsutawney, passed away peacefully at Mulberry Square Elder Care and Rehabilitation Center on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.
Mr. Bovich was born in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey, on Aug. 12, 1927, to the late William and Florence (Schmidt) Bovich. Mr. Bovich married Jean Lyons in 1954. Jean preceded him in death in 1996.
Mr. Bovich was a U.S. Army veteran who worked for many years following service to his country for New Jersey Bell Telephone Company where he retired in May of 1983. Following retirement, he moved from his home in New York to Mayport and then to Albion, living in the local area for 30 years before his death. Mr. Bovich busied himself in retirement working with his dogs and conducting field trials with Brittany spaniels as a member of the Brittany Spaniel Club. He also liked to fish and engage in other outdoor activities.
Mr. Bovich is survived by his son, Steven and wife Sharlene Bovich of New York; a daughter, Lynne and husband Gary Johnston of West Boylston, Massachusetts; and his four grandchildren, Raquel, Kyle, Ryan and Kurtis. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife, Jean, and his parents, Mr. Bovich was preceded in death by two sisters, Eleanor Flannery and Edie Fisher.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc. of Punxsutawney. Mr. Bovich will be buried at the National Cemetery in Indiantown Gap.
Memorial donations in Mr. Bovich's memory can be made to Mulberry Square Elder Care and Rehabilitation Center of Punxsutawney.
Online condolences may be made at www.shumakerfh.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Mar. 9, 2019
