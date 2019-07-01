William Franklin Raybuck, 75, of Coolspring passed away quietly at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Mr. Raybuck was born in Brookville on Feb. 19, 1944, to the late William Alton and Florence Elizabeth (Sowers) Raybuck. He married his wife, Ilene, of nearly 56 years, on July 27, 1963. Ilene survives and resides in Coolspring.

Mr. Raybuck began working for PennDOT in 1964 as a laborer and advanced to foreman, then to assistance manager, before he retired in 2002, a career spanning 38 years. William was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Punxsutawney, where he was active in many church activities, a passion he enjoyed very much. He was also a member of the Shriners and John J. Jenks Masonic Lodge here in Punxsutawney. In his spare time, William enjoyed hunting and fishing; especially at Top Sail Island, North Carolina, where he fished regularly for over 30 years. He also liked quilting, his pets and working in his garden. William loved his grandchildren most of all. He was very proud of them and enjoyed spending time in their company as often as time would permit.

William is survived by his wife, Ilene, of 56 years; his daughter, Kimberly Ilene Raybuck and companion Robin S. Mitchell of Punxsutawney; and his son, William Todd Raybuck of Coolspring. He is also survived by his two grandchildren, Tashe' Mitchell and Ashley Parente and her husband Justin. His four great-grandchildren are Nevaeh Parente, Cooper Parente, Alyseia Mitchell and Madison Moore.

Mr. Raybuck was preceded in death by his parents, William and Florence (Sowers) Raybuck.

Friends will be received at the Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc. of Punxsutawney on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friends will then be received at the First United Methodist Church of Punxsutawney on Thursday, July 4, 2019, at 10 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m., which will be officiated by Pastor Paul Ritchey.

Mr. Raybuck will be interred at the Bethlehem Lutheran Cemetery in Langeville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Mr. Raybuck's memory can be made to the or the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.

