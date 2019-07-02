Home

More Obituaries for William Hinton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William J. Hinton


1932 - 2019
William J. Hinton Obituary
William J. Hinton, 86, of Great Valley, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at the Pines Health Center in Olean after a long illness.
Bill was born on Aug. 29, 1932, in Punxsutawney, son of the late Howard and Mary Jane (Organ) Hinton.
On April 30, 1955, in Springville, New York, Bill married his wife of 64 years, Anna Maier, who survives.
Bill served in the Army and fought in the Korean War from 1952 to 1954, earning the Combat Infantry Badge, Korean Service Medal and the National Defense Service Medal. During his lifetime, he worked at Otis Steel, York Merit, Claire Manufacturing and Ellicottville Machinery. Bill was a lifetime member and past commander of the Ellicottville American Legion and also a past commander of the Little Valley VFW.
Besides his loving wife, Mr. Hinton is survived by three daughters, Lois (John) Matuszak of Chaffee, New York, Sandra Overmoyer of Cattaraugus, New York, and Mary Woodin of Ellicottville, New York. Also surviving are seven grandchildren, Candi, Billy, Brian, Jasper, Michael, Rachel and Kevin, as well as eight great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, he is also predeceased by a brother, Ernie Hinton.
Friends may call on Friday, July 5, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Mentley Funeral Home Inc., 411 Rock City St. in Little Valley. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in Springville.
Memorials may be made to .
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on July 3, 2019
