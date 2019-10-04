|
William J. Pride, 91, of Punxsutawney, died Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, surrounded by his family at Mulberry Square, Punxsutawney.
He was born May 13, 1928, in Iselin, Indiana County, a son of the late Betty G. (Patterson) and Archie Pride.
On June 28, 1958, he married Angie M. (Gattuso) Pride, who preceded him in death on March 13, 2010.
Bill was a graduate of the Elders Ridge High School class of 1946. He served in the United States Navy from 1946 to 1948 and then attended Meyers Business College in Indiana, Pa. He worked in Cleveland for Ohio Gear from '58 to '61. From 1961 until the 1970s, he owned the Town and Country Café on Mahoning Street in Punxsutawney. He then became the head steward for the BPOE Elks from 1970 until his retirement in 1986.
He was a member of the Saints Cosmas and Damian Church, where he served as an usher for many years and was a member of the fourth degree Knights of Columbus. He was a member of the BPOE Elks, Eagles and St. Vincent DePaul Society.
Bill enjoyed spending time with his family. He enjoyed attending his grandchildren's sporting events. He was a fan of all sports, including being an avid golfer, but Notre Dame Football was a passion of his. He enjoyed traveling to attend football games over the years and bringing home souvenirs for his children and grandchildren.
Bill is survived by three children, son Joseph Pride and wife Abbie, daughter Diane Reitz and husband Randy, and daughter Lynn Cappella and husband Champ, all of Punxsutawney; seven grandchildren, Ashley Pride, Michael Pride and wife Lindsay, Samantha Reitz, Jenna Reitz, Alyssa Reitz, Nicole Cappella, and Neko Cappella; a sister, Jean Roberts of Punxsutawney; a sister-in-law, Marilyn Pride of Cleveland; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Don and Jim Pride.
Friends will be received from 3 to 8 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at the Deeley Funeral Home, Punxsutawney.
A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at SS.C.D. Church, officiated by Monsignor Joseph Riccardo. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Punxsutawney.
Memorial contributions may be made, in memory of Mr. Pride, to The ARC of Clearfield and Jefferson Counties, 36 Hoover Ave., DuBois, PA 15801.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Oct. 5, 2019