William "Bill" Joseph Stellabuto, 84, passed away on Sept. 20, 2019, at his home in Rochester, New York, with his granddaughter, Brittany, by his side.
Bill served as a Marine for two years and worked for the railroad for 40 years. He was a doting husband and a loving father and grandfather.
Bill is survived by his loving and caring wife of 62 years, Marie (Giavedoni); children William Jr., Louis (Mary Jo), Brenda and Tina Carpenter; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; siblings Millie, Geraldine, Linda and Johnny; and many nieces, nephews and other family members.
He was preceded in death by five siblings.
A time to gather will be held on Thursday, Sept. 26, from 4 to 7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations and Funerals, 2636 Ridgeway Ave. in Rochester, New York. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, Sept. 27, at 10 a.m. at St. Jude's Church, with burial following at Holy Ghost Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations on William's behalf can be made to .
