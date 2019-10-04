Home

William Max Shields


1936 - 2019
William Max Shields, 83 of Rochester Mills, passed away Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Penn Highlands DuBois.
William was born Aug. 16, 1936, in Punxsutawney, to the late Henry and Maxine Edith (Gourley) Shields. On Nov. 5, 1960, he was married by Rev. Pearce to Margaret G. (Smith) Shields at the Marchand Church Parsonage. She survives and resides in Rochester Mills. He was a member of the Covode United Methodist Church.
He attended his first six years of school in the one-room schoolhouse in Covode and graduated from Punxsutawney High School
in 1956. He worked for Asplundh Tree Co. before he became a self-employed contractor in and around the Punxsutawney area for nearly 40 years.
He served in the Army National Guard Punxsutawney unit, and was stationed in Ft. Bragg, North Carolina, during the Berlin Crisis, with the 4th Howitzer BN. 92nd Artillery Battery A from 1961 until 1962.
He enjoyed motorcycles and learned to ride on a 1940 Harley Davidson in a hay field before having a drivers license. He was a member of local antique tractor and engine clubs, as well as attending auctions and flea markets. He was an avid deer hunter his entire life and will be missed by his hunting partner and nephew, Wes Smith.
In addition to his wife, Margaret, he is survived by two sons, William H. Shields of Covode and Dean W. Shields of Indiana.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two infant sisters and a sister, Barbara Pearce of Covode.
Friends will be received from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at the McCabe Funeral Home in Punxsutawney, where a funeral service will be held at 5 p.m. with Joseph Buterbaugh officiating. Private interment will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Covode.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Oct. 5, 2019
