Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shumaker Funeral Home Inc
115 E Union St
Punxsutawney, PA 15767
(814) 938-5421
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Shumaker Funeral Home Inc
115 E Union St
Punxsutawney, PA 15767
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
4:00 PM
Shumaker Funeral Home Inc
115 E Union St
Punxsutawney, PA 15767
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William McFarland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William McFarland Jr.


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William McFarland Jr. Obituary
William McFarland, Jr., 89, of Rossiter, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019.
He was born on July 14, 1930, in Rossiter, a son of the late William Grant and Geneva (Segar) McFarland.
In April of 1955, he married the former Barbara Louise Sutter. She survives and resides in Rossiter.
Mr. McFarland attended Rossiter Calvary United Methodist Church.
Bill worked for Loree Footwear, Stockdale Mine Explosives, Hoffman Diamond and finally P&N Coal Company, from which he retired.
He was a hardworking man who was a great provider for his family. His enjoyments were maintaining his home, mowing grass and weed eating.
He was a former member of Rossiter American Legion and Punxsutawney Eagles.
In addition to his wife Barb, he is survived by three children, Randy McFarland and wife Tami, Boby Wasicki and husband Dave, and Sally Wasicki and husband Dick, all of Rossiter; seven grandchildren, Ashlee McFarland and Mike Kennedy, Jade McFarland and Shane Poland, Randy McFarland and Jackie Wiest, Deanna Wasicki, Adison Wasicki and Mesha Brink, Dylan Wasicki and Sidney Mottern, and Searra Wasicki and Kyle Lowry; four great-grandchildren, Morgan and Graham McFarland and Maddox and Dax Wasicki; and one sister in-law, Sandra McFarland of Punxsutawney.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Floyd "Pete" McFarland; and one sister, Geraldine McFarland.
There will be no viewing; however, friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. at the funeral home, officiated by Pastor Don Brauer.
Memorial donations may be made in Bill's memory to the Rossiter Fire Company or Rossiter Calvary United Methodist Church.
Online condolences may be made at www.shumakerfh.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Aug. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now