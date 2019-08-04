|
|
William McFarland, Jr., 89, of Rossiter, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019.
He was born on July 14, 1930, in Rossiter, a son of the late William Grant and Geneva (Segar) McFarland.
In April of 1955, he married the former Barbara Louise Sutter. She survives and resides in Rossiter.
Mr. McFarland attended Rossiter Calvary United Methodist Church.
Bill worked for Loree Footwear, Stockdale Mine Explosives, Hoffman Diamond and finally P&N Coal Company, from which he retired.
He was a hardworking man who was a great provider for his family. His enjoyments were maintaining his home, mowing grass and weed eating.
He was a former member of Rossiter American Legion and Punxsutawney Eagles.
In addition to his wife Barb, he is survived by three children, Randy McFarland and wife Tami, Boby Wasicki and husband Dave, and Sally Wasicki and husband Dick, all of Rossiter; seven grandchildren, Ashlee McFarland and Mike Kennedy, Jade McFarland and Shane Poland, Randy McFarland and Jackie Wiest, Deanna Wasicki, Adison Wasicki and Mesha Brink, Dylan Wasicki and Sidney Mottern, and Searra Wasicki and Kyle Lowry; four great-grandchildren, Morgan and Graham McFarland and Maddox and Dax Wasicki; and one sister in-law, Sandra McFarland of Punxsutawney.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Floyd "Pete" McFarland; and one sister, Geraldine McFarland.
There will be no viewing; however, friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. at the funeral home, officiated by Pastor Don Brauer.
Memorial donations may be made in Bill's memory to the Rossiter Fire Company or Rossiter Calvary United Methodist Church.
Online condolences may be made at www.shumakerfh.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Aug. 5, 2019