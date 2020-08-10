William Merle Pruner, 80, of Frostproof, Florida, passed away Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020.

He was born Jan. 22, 1940, in Chambersville, a son of Clair and Larue (Adamson) Pruner.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Kathryn Marie (Liscinsky) Pruner, and siblings Edward Pruner and Patricia (Pruner) Lewis.

He is survived by his wife, Jackie (Glasser) Pruner; two loving sons, Joseph Pruner and wife Carri, of Moyock, North Carolina, and Michael Pruner and wife Joanne, of Boone, North Carolina; grandchildren Kendra Lauderman, of Fredericksburg, Virginia, Katheryn Pruner, of Moyock, North Carolina, and Joshua Pruner, of Moyock, North Carolina.; great-granddaughters Elizabeth and Heather Lauderman, of Fredericksburg, Virginia; and sisters Phyllis and Ethel.

He had special love for Jackie's sons, Mick Mumau and wife Linda, of Punxsutawney, and Rick Mumau, of Avon Park, Florida; grandchildren Morgan Janocha, of Punxsutawney, and Dr. Kolby Mumau, of Hampden, Maryland; and great-grandchildren Jack and Henry Janocha, of Punxsutawney.

After spending many years in Home, Merle retired from PennDOT. He and Jackie moved to Punxsutawney and later to Frostproof, where he spent his time playing golf and being very active in the community. An avid golfer, he accumulated three holes-in-one on the Lily Lake golf course. Merle was a longtime member of the Dixonville Moose. A lifelong sportsman, he spent many years hunting and fishing, played softball for the Indiana ACs and coached the Marion Center Junior Legion baseball team. He was a member of Presbyterian Church of Marion and attended SunRay Methodist Church in Florida.

A memorial service will be held in November in Florida.

