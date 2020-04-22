|
William Owen Nall, 80, of Brookville, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at the Parrish Hospital in Titusville, Florida.
Born in Rural Valley, Pa., he was the son of the late Eugene and Adda (Solida) Nall.
Bill graduated from Ford City High School in 1957 and then proudly served in the United States Navy for four years. He graduated with a master's degree in biology at Clarion University, and then began his career as a biology teacher at Punxsutawney Junior High School in 1970. He retired from teaching at Punxsutawney in 1998. Following his retirement, he was an instructor of biology at Penn State University for four years.
He was a member and past master of the Hobah Lodge in Brookville. Bill was an avid Honda Goldwing rider and a member of GWRRA Pennsylvania Chapter I. Bill loved gardening and nature and was always the first with words of encouragement for others.
He is survived by his wife, Nora Jean of Brookville; his daughter Jennifer of Texas; his daughter Nancy and her husband James of Wisconsin; and his brother Melvin of Clarion.
In addition to both of his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his sister, Rose Marie.
He was an active member of the Church of Christ in Roseville, and memorial services will be scheduled at a future date. Family and friends may leave an online condolence at www.legacy.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Apr. 23, 2020