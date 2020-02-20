Home

William P. Piszker Obituary
William P. Piszker, 92, of Woodlyn, died Feb. 19, 2020, at Riddle Memorial Hospital.
Born in Anita, McCalmont Township, he was the son of the late Gelly and Anna Reves Piszker and resided in Akron, Ohio, before moving to his Woodlyn residence in 1962.
William was a graduate of Punxsutawney High School, Class of 1945, and received his BA from St. Francis College. He was a decorated war veteran, having served in the U.S. Navy during WWII, and was employed in the aircraft industry for 41 years, retiring from Boeing after 33 years in 1992. William was a member of Our Lady of Peace R.C. Church and the American Legion Post 777 in Crum Lynne. He loved his garden, his hunting camp and polka music. William enjoyed playing softball and watching all sports, but most important was his family.
He was predeceased by his loving wife of 56 years, Jennie M. Bembenick Piszker, who died Nov. 12, 2009, as well as nine brothers and two sisters.
William was the devoted father of William M. Piszker (Linda), Robert F. Piszker and Barbara A. McGraw (Donald); grandfather of Timothy (Christie), Kelley (Brian), Matthew (Molly), Jacqueline and Elizabeth; and great-grandfather of Benjamin and Henry.
Visitation will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 at the White-Luttrell Funeral Home, 311 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ridley Park, PA 19078, and from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Monday at the church.
A funeral Mass will take place at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Our Lady of Peace R.C. Church, 208 Milmont Ave., Milmont Park, PA 19033.
Burial will take place at Edgewood Memorial Park.
Memorial gifts may be made to Our Lady of Peace R.C. Church.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Feb. 21, 2020
