|
|
William "Bill" Paul Stump, 82, of New Milford, Connecticut, passed away from pneumonia on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, in New Milford, Connecticut.
William was born Nov. 24, 1937, in Big Run, a son of the late Ward C. Stump and Mary (Longnaker) Stump.
He enjoyed spending time with his daughter and two grandchildren. He also enjoyed going to flea markets and working on and collecting antique clocks. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting with family in Big Run.
He is survived by his daughter, Paula (Robert) Miller of Largo, Florida, along with his two grandchildren, Kelly Styczynski of State College and John Paul Styczynski of White Hall, New York. He is also survived by his ex-wife, Betty Davis.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by six brothers, Robert, Fred, Thomas, Merle, Ward and John Stump, and two sisters, Anna E. Stump and Eileen McNeil.
As per William's wishes, there will be no services.
In lieu of flowers, please take a loved one out for dinner and enjoy the time spent with each other.
He will be laid to rest at McClure Cemetery in Big Run.
Online condolences may be made at www.shumakerfh.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Jan. 22, 2020