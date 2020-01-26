|
William Perry McKeen, 76, of Punxsutawney, passed away on Jan. 24, 2020, from Alzheimers.
Perry was born on May 2, 1943 in Yatesboro to William and Ruby (Campbell) McKeen. At age 6, Perry lost his father to an early death and has now been reunited with him in heaven after 70 years.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Ann McKeen; sister Cheryl Ann McKeen; aunt and uncle Helen and Bob McKeen; cousin Keith Shae; daughters Michelle E. Moreno (Victor), Jennifer A. McKeen (Karl) and Cynthia K. Hughens (Matthew); five grandchildren, Brett Fisher, Cody McDavis, Kenna McDavis, Chase McIntosh and Malorie McIntosh; step-children Michael Snyder (Melissa), Connie Belin (Chris) and Jeff Snyder; four step-grandchildren, Sean Snyder, Shane Belin, Brett Belin and Jamey Belin; and two step-great-grandchildren, Sean and Evan Snyder.
Perry was preceded in death by both of his parents, William McKeen and Ruby McKeen Haney, step-father Miles E. Haney, step-sister Saundra Taylor, and both paternal and maternal grandparents.
Perry graduated from Punxsutawney High School where he was a letterman on the varsity football team.
Upon graduation, Perry enlisted in the United States Air Force, where he served his country for four years, beginning in Georgia for his basic training and then serving in Texas and Alaska. Directly after being honorably discharged from the Air Force, Perry attended Southwestern College in Winfield, Kansas, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Education. He briefly played on the Southwestern College football team until an injury sidelined him from the game permanently.
After his graduation from Southwestern College in 1970, Perry accepted a teaching and coaching position in Sedan, Kansas. In 1972, he accepted a teaching and coaching position in his hometown of Punxsutawney, where he worked until 1979, when he accepted a teaching and coaching position at Marysville High School in Marysville, Kansas.
Perry taught history, government and related classes at the high school in Marysville until his retirement. He also coached football and girls' track, and in the summers, he was a drivers education teacher. Perry was well-liked by his students and respected by his fellow teachers and administrators.
In his spare time, Perry enjoyed hunting and camping. Friends and family will maintain the memories of Perry as a fun-loving man who enjoyed life to the fullest.
Friends will be received on Tuesday at the McCabe Funeral Home, 114 Maple Ave., Punxsutawney, from 4 p.m. until the time of service at 6 p.m.
Online condolences can be made at www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Jan. 27, 2020