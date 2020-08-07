William "Bill" Phillips, 82, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, in Keller, Texas.
Bill was born in Punxsutawney on March 31, 1938, the son of Joseph A. and Lois M. (Stigers) Phillips.
He and Dorothy Agnes Towner were married in Enid, Oklahoma, on Sept. 2, 1961, and she preceded him in death on Dec. 28, 2015.
Bill proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and retired after 23 years. He then went to work as an electrical engineer for Texas Instruments, retiring after 20 years. He was of the Roman Catholic faith and was a member of VFW Post No. 7873 in Pottsboro.
He is survived by his son, James Thomas (Tom) Martin and wife Jo Mary of Lewisville, Texas; daughter Kathryn Jennings and husband, David of Bedford, Texas; daughter-in-law Jeana Martin of York, Nebraska; brother John Stephen (Steve) Phillips and wife, Marianne of Anita; sister Judith Gail Baker and husband, Frank of Lucinda; sister-in-la, Carol Ann Phillips of Valencia; nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and his cat, Binky.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; son Dean E. Martin; daughters Wendy L. Phillips and Emily Nelson; and brothers Joseph A. Phillips, Jr. and George E. Phillips.
He will be laid to rest in Fairview Cemetery, Denison, Texas, at a later date with a private ceremony.
Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson-Moore Funeral Home in Denison, Texas.
Condolences may be registered to https://www.johnsonmoorefuneralhome.net.