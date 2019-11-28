|
William R. "Bill" Burkett, 69, of Marion Center, died on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019.
He was born on April 30, 1950, in Indiana, Pa., a son of the late Dorothy I. (Minser) and Robert William Burkett.
Bill was a graduate of the Marion Center High School Class of 1968. He enjoyed farming, casino trips, playing the lottery, reading books, dining out, country music, hunting and watching TV and old movies.
He worked as an oven operator for Pro-Form Powdered Metals, a maintenance man at McDonald's and on the weekends, he worked in the bakery at SHOP 'n SAVE.
He is survived by his brother Jim and wife Dorothy of Home, Pa.; his girlfriend, Diane Hallman; close family Jeff and Kim Martin, Donald and Denise Strawcutter, Brian and Krysta Hallman, Megan and Kelly Anne Strawcutter, Johnny Barenchik, Ashley Geist and Cooper, Brinley, and Bailey Hallman; and friend Linda Kucharski and her son Michael and wife Megan Kucharski.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at the Deeley Funeral Home, Punxsutawney.
Interment will be in Marion Center Memorial Cemetery.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019