William Richard Sisk, 83, of Punxsutawney, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, June 1, 2020.
He was born in Punxsutawney on July 1, 1936, a son of the late John David Sisk and Olga Marie (Lang) Sisk.
On Nov. 28, 1997, he married Judith Ann Oliver. They enjoyed 22 years of marriage together. She survives and resides in Punxsutawney.
Bill worked for and retired from the Clearfield Unemployment Office, where he was a claims adjudicator. Following retirement, he was a familiar face in the Jefferson County courtroom, where he worked as the tip staff for Judge John Foradora for 13 years.
Bill was also the "voice of the Punxsy Chucks," where he proudly announced the basketball, football and VFW Teener League baseball games for many years. Mr. Sisk received the 2019 Chuck Daly Lifetime Contributor Award for all the years he assisted in the Punxsutawney Sports Hall of Fame.
When he wasn't working or announcing a game, he enjoyed playing golf with his friends. He was named "Polka Bill" because of his love of polka dancing; he was a terrific dancer who enjoyed dancing with his wife, Judy.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Michele (David) McKinney of Parker, Timi (Mike) Kachmar of Punxsutawney, and Tom Sisk of Brookville; grandchildren Jorden (Jeremy) McGuire, Dylan Kachmar, Lauren Kachmar, Kody Shaffer and fiancé Alicia, and Landon Sisk; and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother John Sisk and two sisters, Ann and Marie Sisk.
A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Saints Cosmas and Damian Catholic Church, celebrated by Monsignor Joseph Riccardo.
Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.