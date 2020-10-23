William "Bill" Richard Woolrich, 67, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at Punxsutawney Area Hospital in Jefferson County.

Born on Oct. 11, 1953, in Pittsburgh, Bill Woolrich was the eldest child of Richard William Woolrich and Margaret Louise (Benzer) Woolrich, who preceded him in death, along with his infant twin sisters, Marguerite and Marilyn Woolrich.

Bill Woolrich faced medical complexities and health challenges throughout his life, including autism spectrum disorder, which he bore with patience, fortitude and resilience. As a baby, he suffered from a severe bone infection and endured many years in body casts and leg braces, while maintaining a cheerful disposition and optimism.

He proudly graduated in 1972 from Penn Hills Senior High School in Allegheny County. Bill Woolrich's devoted mother, Margaret, lovingly cared for him and provided a warm and nurturing home for him in Penn Hills, until prevented from doing so by declining health.

Then, specialty residential care was provided by Karen Catalano in Rossiter, where Bill thrived in a small group residential setting. Ms. Catalano provided compassionate care and attention and a safe and happy home which for Bill until health issues necessitated a move to Mulberry Square Elder Care in Punxsutawney, where he was attentively cared for until his final decline.

Bill was unwavering in his Christian faith and took comfort in reading his Bible and watching religious programming on television. He was interested in history and current events, and loved to write letters to his friends and family.

Bill Woolrich is survived by his loving sister, Kathleen (Woolrich) Anderson of Henrico, Virginia; a niece, Amanda (Anderson) Cameron and husband Daniel P. Cameron, and great-niece Evan and great-nephews Liam and Owen, all of Fort Campbell, Kentucky; and by a nephew, Caleb William Anderson and wife Jennifer (Leffler) Anderson and great-nephew Jake, of Bethesda, Maryland. A private burial will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Wilkinsburg.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store