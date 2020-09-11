William Robert Bartlebaugh, 66, of Glen Campbell, died on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at his home.
The son of William T. Huey and Dollie (Bartlebaugh) Keener, he was born on Oct. 19, 1953, in Spangler.
Bill was raised by his loving grandmother, Velma Bartlebaugh, and among his aunts and uncles, with whom he stayed in close contact with through the years.
Formerly a coal miner working in deep coal mining, he was also known as a super mechanic.
Bill was blessed with a great sense of humor. Bill volunteered with the Glen Campbell Volunteer Fire Company for over 40 years, where he served in a number of positions. He was a member of numerous local pool leagues.
Bill was proud to be a patriotic American and was devoted to putting his flag up and down each day. One of his favorite pastimes was caring for his lawn and flowers.
A good father, he is survived by his two children, William Peace and friend Karen Snyder of "Soggy Bottom" (Brockway) and Shawnee Pearce and friend Jeffrey Woodruff of Glen Campbell; his half-brothers and half-sisters and their families: Deb Passmore of Punxsutawney, Donna Painter of Punxsutawney, Kathy Huey of Erie, Harold Keener and wife Rita of Mahaffey, Roberta Stitler and husband Gary of Rossiter, Regina Peace and husband Ira of Summerville, and Samuel Keener and wife Bobbie Jo of Smithport; his brother-in-law and family: Bill Bellis of Erie; his grandchildren, Shoshone Best, Alex Joel Peace and Cody Kunselman; his great-grandson, Mason Jack Peace; and his former wife and mother of Shawnee and William, Debra Laney and husband Charles of Black Lick.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; his stepfather, Earl Keener; and his sister, Patricia Bellis.
Arrangements are with the assistance of the Rairigh Funeral Home, Ltd. in Hillsdale. Due to coronavirus guidelines limiting attendance, private visitation will be held for Bill's immediate family. For those personally invited to attend, masks are required.
Bill's extended family and friends are invited to a public graveside service to take place at approximately 2:15 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at the Rowley Cemetery in Hillsdale. Pastor John Johnson will officiate. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing. You may also bring a chair to use at the cemetery.
The Glen Campbell Volunteer Fire Company fire engine will escort the private family procession to the cemetery service.
Visit www.rairighfh.com
to sign Bill's guestbook and share a memory or a condolence message.