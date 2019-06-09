Home

McCabe Funeral Home
114 Maple Ave
Punxsutawney, PA 15767
(814) 938-0400
William S. "Bill" Rodgers


1934 - 2019
William S. "Bill" Rodgers Obituary
William S. (Bill) Rodgers, 84, of Punxsutawney, died on Sunday, June 9, 2019. Bill was born on Dec. 6, 1934, the oldest son of William B. and Blanche E. Rodgers.

Bill was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in Korea after the Korean War. By trade, he was a press operator at General Motors, where he retired from.

Bill married his wife Judith in August of 1958; she survives. Other surviving relatives include one daughter, Cindy Mauk and husband Charlie; four grandchildren, Jessica Copare and husband Nicholas, Jason Douthit, Daniel Bailey and Lyndi Bailey; five great-grandchildren, Giulianna Copare, Rodger Bailey, Landen Bailey, Lily Bailey and Lucas Bailey; siblings Velma Burkett, Betty Reed (Paul), Robert Rodgers, David Rodgers (Denise) and sister-in-law Lois Rodgers.

Preceding him in death was his daughter, Peggy Bailey; brother James A. Rodgers; brother-in-law Lorraine Burkett; and sister-in-law Linda Rodgers.

Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at the McCabe Funeral Home in Punxsutawney, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Cliff Voss officiating.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on June 10, 2019
