Albert J. Lenkaitis Sr.
Albert J. Lenkaitis Sr.

Born: August 26, 1944; Spring Valley

Died: May 10, 2020; St. Charles

ST. CHARLES – Albert Joseph Lenkaitis Sr., age 75, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020 at his home in St. Charles, IL.

A life-long agricultural enthusiast, he was born August 26, 1944 in Spring Valley, IL and raised in nearby Granville on his family's dairy farm. He met his true love, Mary Etta (Capitani) on February 10, 1961 when the two were set-up on a date for a school dance. They were married on June 24, 1967 and enjoyed 53 years together. They have four children and 11 grandchildren.

Albert graduated from the University of Illinois on June 1, 1966 with a degree in ag economics and dairy science. He briefly worked in construction before beginning a job at a grain elevator. There, he was given a chance to work for the company as a trader at the Chicago Board of Trade – a job that flourished into a 53-year career. He abruptly left March 17, 2020 when he was unable to continue due to his lung cancer diagnosis.

His escape from the hustle and bustle of working in the city was the family's dairy farm. Albert and Mary Etta purchased the farm in 1983 as it was located next to their home in St. Charles, IL. The couple wanted to seize the opportunity to reconnect to the industry and the lifestyle. Although the landscape around them has changed with urban sprawl, the couple has been steadfast in making the farm sustainable for future generations of the family to enjoy. Most recently, they built a new dairy barn outfitted with technology including robotic milkers.

While this dairy farmer rarely milked a cow, he drove tractors every evening after work and on weekends. If he wasn't in a tractor, you would likely find him in the farm shop. There, he would work on anything that needed fixing and could tell you the location of every tool and part in the crammed cabinets and shelves. At any Kane County 4-H, Illinois Holstein Association or National Red and White Dairy Cattle Association event, you could count on your conversation with him to include the latest news on the agricultural commodity markets or a funny joke. You could also count on him to have a pipe, cup of coffee or both in-hand.

The people closest to him will remember him for his witty banter. Albert was known to ask challenging questions and put forward challenging ideas. Although frustrating in the moment, it always resulted in his unwavering support – if you were willing to put in the work. Many can attest to how the unconventional approach pushed them to go further, reshaped their ideas and enriched their lives. These stories from friends and family are an important part of his legacy and some of his proudest moments

.Albert is survived by his son Albert, Jr. (Rhonda) and their children, Briley, AJ, Caden and Denver; daughter, Elizabeth (James) and their children, JT, Katelyn and Ella; daughter, Victoria (Ryan) and their children Ethan, Isabel and Marshall; and son, Andrew (Sarah) and their son, Lucas.

Private services will be held May 14, 2020 at Yurs Funeral Home in St. Charles. A celebration of life memorial will be scheduled later in the year as conditions allow.

Every Kane County Fair, Albert would be ringside watching his children (and more recently grandchildren) showing their favorite animals. He believed in the impact of youth agricultural programs and served as the Dairy Superintendent and on the Blue Ribbon Sale committee. Therefore, in lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider honoring Albert's memory with a donation to the Kane County 4-H Foundation 535 S. Randall Road, Ste A, St. Charles, IL 60174.


Published in Putnam County Record on May 20, 2020.
May 18, 2020
My deepest condolences. God bless.
Rosario Brun
Neighbor
May 15, 2020
Janice and I are so saddened to hear of Albert's passing. He was such a character and leader second to none. My own main experience with Albert, although there were many experiences in Boy Scouts, grade school, and high school, was during my first semester at University of Illinois. Albert was there one year before me and we both stayed at the same dorm -- Newman Hall. Three-fourths through the semester I got disgusted, lonely for home, packed my suitcase, and was going to hitchhike home to Mark, IL (the town where Albert and I grew up by). Albert found out about my leaving and stopped me as I was walking out of the dorm. He pointed to my room area, sent me back, and followed me up to it and then watched as I unloaded my suitcase. He stayed there a long while convincing me to stay and finish the semester and to make a promise I would not leave especially after he left the room. I stayed and finished the semester out and many more getting a Veterinary Medicine degree specializing in large animal medicine. All of these years since I graduated I have always stated Albert was a major factor in my getting a DVM degree. Without his guidance and encouragement that day, who knows where my future would have been. I will really miss Albert. Sending our most heartfelt sympathy for Mary Etta and family.
Randy and Janice Borri
Randy Borri
Friend
May 14, 2020
am very sorry
Ed OBrien
Coworker
May 14, 2020
My sympathy to Alberts family. I had the pleasure of cutting alfalfa at the farm, in addition to 20 years at the CBOT.
BH Obermeier
Coworker
May 14, 2020
A great friend from the CBOT on and off the floor. Keep them laughing up in heaven like you did for us here, Albert. Love and prayers to you Mary Etta and the family.
John Dorn
Friend
May 14, 2020
I was so sorry to hear about Albert's passing. He and Mary Etta were the best of landlords, and helped us to settle into the Fox Valley area. A true gentleman and I am sure he was the best of grandfathers. I am sure there is a huge hole in your hearts, and what a legacy he has left to his family and to the agricultural world!
Stephanie Kromelis
May 14, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Paul Ackerman
Acquaintance
