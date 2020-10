Barbara K. SchrowangDied: October 25, 2020; BloomingtonGRANVILLE – Barbara K. Schrowang, 74, of Granville, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington after a 2-year battle with cancer.There will be no sevice. Cremation rites will be accorded.Dysart-Cofoid Funeral Chapel will be assisting the family with the arrangements,Online condolences may be made to her family at www.dcfunerals.com