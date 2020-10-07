1/1
Danny L. Cadwallader
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Danny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Danny L. Cadwallader

Born: September 10, 1949; Canton

Died: September 29, 2020; Hennepin

HENNEPIN – Danny Lee Cadwallader, 71, of Hennepin, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at his home, with his loving family by his side.

There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Riverside Cemetery. Due to the pandemic, face coverings and social distancing will be encouraged. Cremation rites have been accorded.

Dysart-Cofoid Funeral Chapel will be assisting the family with the arrangements.

Danny Lee Cadwallader was born September 10, 1949 in Canton to Theodore and Betty (Shafer) Cadwallader. He married his soulmate, Deborah L. Wolfe September 17, 1994.

He graduated from Putnam County High School. He was a self employed business man where he owned and operated a recycling company.

He is survived by their four children, Dawn Cadwallader, Daniel Cadwallader, Anthony (Amanda) Wolfe, and Stephanie Wolfe; eight grandchildren; his sister, Pamela Bouxsein; niece, Michelle Bouxsein; and his faithful dog, Benny.

He now joins his parents and sister Paula in a joyful reunion in heaven.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Putnam County Ambulance Service or St. Margaret's Hospice.

Online condolences may be made to his family at www.dcfunerals.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Putnam County Record on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dysart-Cofoid Funeral Chapel
208 S Mccoy
Granville, IL 61326
(815) 339-2231
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dysart-Cofoid Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 1, 2020
SO SORRY FOR YOU LOSS STEPHANIE AND FAMILY! OUR THOUGHTS ARE WITH YOU ALL DURING THIS DIFFICULT TIME.
MIKE & NYREE TEVIS
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved