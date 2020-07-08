David L. Nauman
MAGNOLIA – David L. Nauman, 66, of Magnolia, passed away at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in Magnolia as a result of an accident.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A private family Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Mary's Church, Henry.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association or the American Heart Association
. Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home, Henry is assisting the family with arrangements.
Dave was born December 13, 1953 in Spring Valley, IL to Leroy and Helen (Maupin) Nauman. He married Sandra Baker on October 7, 1972 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Wenona. She survives in Magnolia. Also surviving are his two sons, Ben (Jen) Nauman of Henry and Robert (Danelle) Nauman of Henry; his grandchildren, Kyla, Krysta, Kendra, Samantha, and Jackson; and his siblings, Chris Nauman of Henry and Tom (Vicky) Nauman and Anne Nauman, both of Magnolia.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings, Richard, Don, Larry, Margie Kennedy and Jeannie Redman.
He was a member of St. Mary's Church, Henry.
Dave was skilled at many occupations in his life, including auto body repair and carpentry, which he learned from his father. He also spent many years driving a truck, welding, and many other trades as self-employed and at Caterpillar. He owned Nauman Properties, Inc. with his sons.
Dave was a man looking for adventures and loved telling tales of his travels. He traveled to all 48 states on a motorcycle, on numerous trips solo and with friends. He loved to see new places, visiting friends and making new ones across the US. He loved traveling so much, that he took to the skies. He made so many sky diving jumps that we lost track. Through lessons, he later learned to fly light sport planes and even went on a few solo trips above central Illinois. And when he stayed home- he never slowed down. You could find Dave in the garage tinkering on numerous motorcycles and tractors. He also loved to be out in his workshop making morel mushrooms and wood bowls.
Dave had many interests which always kept him working on a project – from rock tumbling, hunting and fishing, house restoration, and gardening. There wasn't much Dave couldn't do.
He loved helping people and always seemed to be at the right place at the right time. If someone needed something, he was there, from fixing cars for grandkids, teaching new skills, to business advice. Dave was an inspiration to many with prosthetics, as he never let the loss of his leg slow him down. He was also involved in the local Jaycees and the Starved Rock Flying Club.
Growing up across the US from Illinois to California and back, Dave lived a full life. He shared his love of travel with his sons, taking them across the county to visit places in California he had lived. Dave also enjoyed motorcycle trips with them once they were older. e shared his love of travel with his grandchildren too, taking them to Disney World and Mexico. Dave's garage skills live on in his sons through their careers and projects they tinker on.
