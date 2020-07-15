1/1
Dolores J. Vance
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dolores J. Vance

Born: March 30, 1932; Hopewell

Died: July 11, 2020; Germantown Hills

GERMANTOWN HILLS – Dolores J. Vance, 88, of Germantown Hills, IL passed away at 10:10 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at her residence.

She was born on March 30, 1932 in Hopewell, IL to Virgil C. and Mildred L. (Thiel) Cross.

Surviving are her children, Deb (Jeff) Hecht of Germantown Hills, Jamie (Debbie) Vance and Pam (Chuck) Ellena both of Granville, IL, and Victoria (John) Logan of Morton, IL; nine grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Virgil "Sonny" Cross Jr.

Dolores was a U.S. Army veteran, serving during the Korean War. She was an assembler at Bassicks in Spring Valley, IL. She enjoyed sewing and gardening and watching and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Graveside Ssrvices will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Friends Cemetery in McNabb, IL with Pastor Karen Karczewski officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the ARK Humane Society, 477 State Route 26, Lacon, IL 61540.

Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Putnam County Record on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Friends Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved