Edith Ramona Noll
Born: January 31, 1933; Hennepin
Died: October 30, 2020; Ottawa
ARLINGTON – Edith Ramona (Larson) Noll, 87, of rural Arlington, passed away Friday, Oct. 30, at Pleasant View Nursing Home, Ottawa.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at the Mueller Funeral Home, Peru, with Pastor Betty Delgado of Trinity United Church of Christ, La Salle, officiating. Ramona will be laid to rest with her husband, Louis, at Riverside Cemetery, Hennepin. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Ramona was born Jan. 31, 1933, at home in Hennepin to Karland Olga (Olsen) Larson. There she participated in 4-H for sewing and cooking. She attended Hennepin one-room grade and high school. It was at a high school dance where she met her true love, Louis Noll whom she later married on Sept. 23, 1949, in South Bend, Ind.
She worked as a nursing assistant at St. Mary's Hospital before becoming a homemaker and mother. She was an active member of the Cherry School Board and Mothers' Club, as well as a booster for Hall High School. She also drove around the area to ask survey questions for the Gallup Poll.
As her children became more interested in sports, so did she. Ramona was a coach for summer league girls' and women's softball. She was also a volleyball and softball referee for the area grade and high schools. In her spare time, she sold crafts, played cards and worked in the garden. On Jan. 18, 1983, she was named "Woman of the Week" by the News-Tribune.
Ramona was a longtime member of the Trinity United Church of Christ in La Salle. There she was a council member, published the newsletter, taught Sunday school and was Sunday school superintendent. She enjoyed helping cook the pot luck dinners, working with the children and making costumes for the holiday pageants.
Those left to celebrate her life are her children, Chris (Sandy) Noll, Laurel (Tom) Kunkel, Kathleen Noll, Marcia Noll, Richard Noll, Mary (Mark) Greene, Donna (John) Gerrard, Carol (Bradford) Smith, Doris Noll, Robert (Bridget) Noll, Mark (Becki) Noll and Holly (John) McCormick; 25 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; a sister, Jean Strack; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis; one son, David Noll; two grandchildren; a great-grandchild; two sisters and a brother.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to the Trinity United Church of Christ, La Salle. This would make Ramona very happy.
